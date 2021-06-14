BioWare Taps Games Veteran Gary McKay as General Manager

Canadian video game developer BioWare, which is owned by Electronic Arts, confirmed Monday that Gary McKay will serve as general manager.

McKay joined the company in January of 2020 as head of development operations, before being upped to interim GM in December. In the new role, he will lead the team, who most recently released the remastered version of science-fiction video game Mass Effect, dubbed as the Legendary Edition.

“I started my career in the industry with EA back in 1998,” said McKay in a statement, “and it was so exciting to see the studio and company grow in the early days. I spent the next seven years with EA before moving on. But now you could say I’ve come full circle.”

He noted that BioWare is “unique” as a studio in that it has an “incredible history of building critically successful games and universes that are truly beloved by so many fans.”

The company, which was founded in 1995, is known for role-playing games such as Baldur’s Gate and includes online multiplayer game Anthem among its portfolio.

McKay added, “For me, success is all about rebuilding that reputation, and delivering on that promise of quality.”

Looking forward, McKay will be focused on releasing “high-quality console, PC, and online RPG games with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and vast worlds.”

BioWare is working on the next Dragon Age action role-playing game, among other projects.