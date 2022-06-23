‘Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition’ Video Game Restored for Consoles, Steam Arrives

The 1997 point-and-click adventure title Blade Runner has arrived in a restored “enhanced edition.”

Independent video game publisher Nightdive Studios, known for restoring classic video games such as System Shock and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, partnered with production company Alcon Entertainment to bring the classic game, based on the iconic 1982 film, back to fans via PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as a PC version through online storefront Steam.

The game dropped Wednesday to coincide with the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Harrison Ford classic, which arrived in theaters June 25.

Originally released by Westwood Studios, Blade Runner was one of its era’s most innovative adventure games, praised for its painstaking recreation of the Ridley Scott film. At the time, the Blade Runner game delivered groundbreaking graphics, an original musical score and an original branching narrative interwoven with the events of the Harrison Ford classic.

“Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition has been a labor of love for the Nightdive team, and one of our most requested and revered titles yet,” Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick said in a statement. “We’re excited to finally share our game with fans; we expect that they’ll be very pleased.”

The original Westwood Blade Runner videos were reconstructed and upscaled to 4K resolution and 60 FPS, along with a variety of new features such as modern HD display, keyboard and gamepad support and a new KIA clue interface, according to the game studio. Nightdive also sourced the original foreign-language translations, offering the game in Spanish, German, French and Italian, as well as Chinese subtitles.

Joe LeFavi of Genuine Entertainment, who is co-producing the game alongside Nightdive and Alcon, brokered the partnership to bring Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition to fans. LeFavi previously produced the companion art book for 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, The Art and Soul of Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is available now and retails for $9.99.