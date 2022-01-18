Indie Podcast Company Blanchard House Signs With WME

Blanchard House, the independent podcast company, has signed with WME.

Founded last year by a group of top U.K. producers, Blanchard House is co-founded and led by CEO Kimberly Jung, Creative Director Rosie Pye and Host Alex Wiltschko. Rounding out the team are a group of 14 producers, journalists and presenters from the BBC and The Times of London, as well as American columnist Joe Nocera, whose hit podcast The Shrink Next Door was adapted into an Apple TV+ miniseries starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

In March, Laurence Grissell, a producer on the BBC’s Documentaries Unit, will join the company as head of content. Past shows include The Californian Century, starring Stanley Tucci, and Wireless Nights, hosted by the musician Jarvis Cocker. Grissell has also won the Prix Italia and two awards from the Third Coast International Audio Festival in the 2010 and 2012 competitions.

The studio has not yet announced details around upcoming programming in development, but last November, Blanchard House raised $1 million in seed funding to build out the company, focused on creating podcasts and original IP.

The company continues to be represented by Scott Goldman of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz and William Schnoor of Goodwin Procter.