Bloomberg Taps Kal Penn to Host Climate Change Series (Exclusive)

Actor Kal Penn will host a weekly show about climate change for Bloomberg’s Quicktake streaming service, part of a new slate of programming from Bloomberg Green.

The show, Getting Warmer with Kal Penn, will focus on the intersection of climate, clean energy and business, and will premiere in October 2022. Penn will travel the country looking at businesses, initiatives, researchers and communities transitioning to clean energy an adapting for the new climate reality.

“We’ll explore the critical topics connected to climate change and connect audiences to a better understanding of the ways policymakers, consumers, and businesses can tackle these issue together,” says Penn.

The show will also feature reporting from Bloomberg Green’s team of climate journalists, with the company set to expand the scope of its reporting to include a new focus on areas like ESG investing, electric vehicles, new forms of energy, and “greener living.”

Other Bloomberg Green programming includes a new podcast, Zero, hosted Bloomberg Green senior reporter Akshat Rathi, and the inaugural Bloomberg Green Docs competition, with the finalists and winner to be screened in Los Angeles in October.

“Our goal with Bloomberg Green has always been to be a trusted destination for climate-focused news in business and society,” said Lauren Kiel, GM of Bloomberg Green. “We’re excited to introduce this new slate of features to talk about these important issues at scale, including our new show hosted by Kal Penn. His ability to break these issues down at a macro level by connecting entertainment and humor with climate solutions and impactful policy, makes him a unique and perfect fit for this new show and our audience.”