Bored Ape NFT Duo Escapeplan Signs With WME (Exclusive)

WME is expanding its reach into non-fungible tokens with the signing of Escapeplan, a producer and DJ duo comprised of two apes from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The Escapeplan NFTs were created by Big Night Talent, led by Tim Bonito.

Escapeplan is the first DJ and producer duo made up of two Bored Ape avatars. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs, and owners of those specific Bored Apes get access to member perks, like access to other tokens and merchandise.

As the NFT craze continues across Hollywood, Bored Ape NFTs have been purchased by musicians and stars like Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki, Kygo, Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone, Eminem, Serena Williams, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers, among others. The artist Dillon Francis also recently had a residency with Big Night Talent, which manages the Escapeplan duo, in exchange for the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT #378.

As a DJ duo, Escapeplan has released the debut single “Jungle” with the rapper Rich the Kid. With WME, the two NFT avatars — known as ETHan and zeETH, names that use the abbreviation for Ethereum — will work with the agency across bookings, endorsements and other projects using their IP.

The Escapeplan duo will continue to be represented by Big Night Talent.