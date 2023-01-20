Brad Pitt’s Plan B Nabs Audible Development Deal

- Share this article on Facebook
Plan B Entertainment, the production company led by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, has struck an exclusive development deal with Audible for a slate of original audio projects.
The first project in active development is A Summer Love Thing, from Selma cinematographer Bradford Young. The story follows a woman who leaves a successful singing career to pursue — for the second time — a relationship with her first love, a blue-collar worker, in her southern hometown, according to Audible. A release date has not yet been announced.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with the dynamic team at Audible, who are leaders in this space, and who share our commitment to quality storytelling wherever audiences find and engage with it,” Pitt, Gardner and Kleiner said in a joint statement.
The Audible deal represents Plan B’s first entry into the audio space and follows a string of other high-profile deals with companies like Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, Issa Rae’s Raedio, George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures, Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad, Laura Dern’s Jaywalker Pictures, Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill and Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, among others. Earlier this week, the Amazon-owned audio company also announced a first-look deal with Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD production company, with the first project being an audio adaptation of David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face play.
“It is beyond exciting for us to work with Plan B as they move into the audio sphere,” Zola Mashariki, the head of Audible Studios, said in a statement. “Brad, Dede and Jeremy are devoted to the craft of storytelling and production and we can’t wait to hear the magic they bring to audio.”
