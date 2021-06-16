‘Breath of the Wild 2’ Among “Most Anticipated” Games at E3 Awards Show

Breath of the Wild 2 and Halo Infinite emerged among the “most anticipated” games of this year’s E3 presentation.

Awards were presented on Tuesday, the final day of the all-digital video game expo, and given to a game shown in each video presentation.

The best presentation during the four days of events was awarded to the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, which showed Starfield, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Twelve Minutes, Halo Infinite and more.

Meanwhile, racing game Forza Horizon 5 won most anticipated game overall.

Winners were chosen by video game journalists from outlets such as IGN, PC Gamer, GameSpot and GamesRadar+, from the pool of games showcased during the week.

E3 took place from June 12-15, and included developer and publisher panels, interviews, reveals, press conferences and more. The broadcast was hosted by esports commentator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, content creator and streamer Jacki Jing and Kinda Funny co-founder Greg Miller.

View the winners list of “Most Anticipated” games below.

Ubisoft: Mario & Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Gearbox Software: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Xbox and Bethesda: Halo Infinite

Square Enix: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

PC Gaming Show: Songs of Conquest

Future Games Show: Immortality

Intellivision: Asteroids

Indie game: Falling Frontier

Freedom Games: Airborne Kingdom

Capcom: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Nintendo: Breath of the Wild 2

Yooreka Studio: Loopmancer

Best presentation overall: Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

Most anticipated game overall: Forza Horizon 5