New ‘Breath of the Wild 2’ Footage and 2022 Release Announced at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct

New footage plus a promise for a 2022 release for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was announced Tuesday during Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct.

Eiji Aonuma, producer for The Legend of Zelda series, shared the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild is set to release next year. While noting “development has been steadily progressing,” he offered up new footage for the game.

In the new teaser, Link is seen gliding and flying through different Hyrule landscapes. Aonuma confirmed that for the sequel, “this time around the setting for the adventure has been expanded to include the skies above Hyrule.” Another new feature include Link’s ability to move through solid objects.

Other visuals included Zelda falling down a cave and a terrifying shot of Hyrule Castle lifting from the ground, surrounded by an ominous force. A mummified figure, previously seen in a teaser trailer released at E3 2019, also appeared, and is either a mummy-version of Ganondorf or just one horrifying-looking Gerudo.

Aonuma ended the teaser for Breath of the Wild 2 by asking fans to “wait a bit longer” for a specific release date.