Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Put on Hold Following His Involvement in Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case

Brett Favre’s SiriusXM show has been put on hold following his involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news follows the decision by ESPN Milwaukee to suspend his weekly Packers recap program The Brett Favre Show, according to NBC Sports. The ex-footballer, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets has hosted the NFL show The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray since 2018. The show airs on Tuesdays and released its most recent broadcast on Sept. 13.

In May, the former NFL quarterback — along with 37 other individuals and organizations — was sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services for allegedly misusing millions in state welfare funding for personal projects. In Favre’s case, that included allegedly rerouting $5 million in aid toward the construction of a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played.

In a report published earlier this month by Mississippi Today, text messages show the former quarterback working with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant Bryant, along with former executive director of Mississippi’s Department of Human Services John Davis and founder of nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Nancy New to allegedly divert those state welfare funds.

Those funds were part of a federal program known as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which financially assists states with supporting low-income families with children. Favre previously denied knowing the funds came from the program.

Favre was also interviewed by the FBI, which his lawyer Bud Holmes confirmed to NBC News. The federal agency spoke with the former professional football player over the more than $1 million in speaking fees he was paid by the state of Mississippi for motivational talks he didn’t deliver, according to the Mississippi state auditor. That money was also taken out of the state’s welfare fund.

An investigation into the use of the funds dates back to 2020. Favre was ordered to pay the money back with interest and has since paid the fees, but not the interest, according to NBC News’ Sept. 1 report. The former quarterback has denied wrongdoing and his lawyer said at the time that Favre had not been charged with or accused of a crime.

The pause of Favre’s SiriusXM show follows Bryant pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, as well as theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, the Department of Justice announced on Sept. 22.