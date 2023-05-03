Brett Goldstein’s Podcast Nabs Deal With iHeartMedia, Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players

Brett Goldstein’s Films to Be Buried With podcast is joining iHeartMedia as part of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network.

iHeartMedia will handle ad sales and distribution, and the show will remain available on all major podcast platforms. Upcoming guests on the show will include Goldstein’s Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham, filmmaker Edgar Wright, Shrill actress and comedian Lolly Adefope, Yesterday star Himesh Patel, Chappelle’s Show writer and comedian Neal Brennan, and actress and comic Wendy Wason.

Since launching Films to Be Buried With in 2018, the podcast has risen on the Apple Podcasts and Spotify charts in the film and TV categories, in part buoyed by Goldstein’s popularity as the character Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. As with past episodes, Goldstein brings on guests to discuss the films that have most impacted their lives based on the premise that they have died and weaves in his commentary, including a recurring bit that involves Goldstein referencing his neighbor Maureen.

Prior to joining iHeartMedia, Films to Be Buried With was part of the Distraction Pieces podcast network alongside other shows like Tuesday Night Jaw and Say Why to Drugs.

Brett Goldstein Courtesy of iHeartPodcast Network

“With the new partnership with iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network, my neighbour Maureen and I are really excited to kill a whole new selection of very special guests — from comedians and actors to filmmakers and writers — and force them to choose one film to be buried with,” Goldstein said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The podcast will join other Big Money Players Network shows like Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas, Nikki Glaser’s eponymous podcast and Ferrell’s The Ron Burgundy Podcast, among others. All shows in the network are executive produced by Ferrell.