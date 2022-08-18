Brian Stelter to Depart CNN as ‘Reliable Sources’ Is Canceled

Brian Stelter is departing CNN after the network ends his show, Reliable Sources, later this month.

Stelter is the anchor of the long-running show, which examines the media landscape, as well as chief media correspondent for CNN Worldwide. The journalist first joined CNN in 2013.

“CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result, Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” a spokesperson for CNN said in a statement.

The network did not give a reason for the show’s cancellation, which has been at CNN since 1993. Stelter also leads the popular Reliable Sources newsletter for the company. It is not yet clear what will happen to the publication.

“I’m grateful for my nine years with CNN, proud of what we accomplished on Reliable Sources and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world. It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential. I’ll have more to say on Sunday,” Stelter said in a statement.

Before coming to CNN, Stelter previously worked at The New York Times, including as a media reporter and covering television and digital media. Stelter is a published author, most recently publishing the 2020 book HOAX: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.

“Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show,” said Amy Entelis, executive vp talent and content development at CNN Worldwide.