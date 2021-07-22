Brooklyn Beckham Signs With Range Media Partners (Exclusive)

Brooklyn Beckham has signed with Range Media Partners, the management firm and brand development company that formed last year.

In addition to his work in front of the camera as a model, Beckham has become known for his fashion photography, which has been featured in campaigns for Burberry and BMW and on the covers of international Vogue issues.

“Brooklyn is an entrepreneur at heart and, as he steps into this new chapter of his life, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him on building every facet of his brand,” Kai Gayoso, who leads digital talent representation at Range Media, said in a statement.

Range Media Partners Courtesy of Range Media Partners

With Range Media, Beckham — the son of Victoria and David Beckham — will be looking to expand his media repertoire, while also focusing on his photography and recent forays into cooking content, which he shares with his over 12 million followers on Instagram.

Range Media Partners was founded last September by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel and Jack Whigham.