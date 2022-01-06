BuzzFeed Names Complex’s Christian Baesler as COO

BuzzFeed has tapped Christian Baesler, the CEO of Complex Networks, to become the newly public company’s chief operating officer.

Baesler, based in New York, will still remain CEO of Complex Networks as he joins BuzzFeed’s executive team, reporting up to BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. Prior to leading Complex, Baesler spent a decade at Bauer Media Group, rising in the ranks to oversee the company’s digital business in the U.S. and U.K.

“I’m thrilled to bring Christian’s strong track record of leadership and results to our whole business and to my leadership team at such a pivotal and exciting time for the company,” Peretti said in a statement. “I’ve also seen the operational strength, rigor, and innovation Christian brought to Complex Networks, and am excited to see BuzzFeed, Inc. thrive and grow under his leadership.”

Complex was acquired last summer by BuzzFeed after the digital media company merged with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, a special purpose acquisition company, that was valued at $1.5 billion. In December, BuzzFeed formally went public under the ticker BZFD, though it had a lackluster debut on the market.

In addition to filling the COO position, BuzzFeed has brought on Edgar Hernandez from Complex to serve as its chief revenue officer, while BuzzFeed’s Ken Blom, who was most recently the svp of ad strategy and partnerships, has been promoted to evp of business strategy and operations.

As COO, Baesler will oversee revenue functions across departments now led by Hernandez and Blom, as well as commerce and BuzzFeed Studios, led by Nilla Ali and Richard Alan Reid, respectively.

“Since Complex Networks became a part of BuzzFeed, I’ve been tremendously impressed by the strength of its diversified revenue model, the talent and expertise of its business leaders, and Jonah’s vision for a thriving, successful public digital media company,” Baesler said. “I can’t wait to hit the ground running together.”