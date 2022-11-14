×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

BuzzFeed Ad Revenue Remains Flat as User Engagement Falls

Total revenue reached $103.7 million for the quarter, representing a 15 percent year-over-year increase.

Jonah Peretti
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti Spencer Platt/Getty Images

BuzzFeed Inc. saw user engagement drop by 32 percent during the third quarter as ad revenue remained flat compared to the previous year.

In total, users spent 151 million hours with BuzzFeed’s content across the company’s owned and operated sites, YouTube and Apple News. Total revenue for the quarter hit $103.7 million, representing a 15 percent year-over-year increase — beating company forecasts of a 4 to 8 percent yearly increase — but a slight quarterly decline.

Ad revenue, which has taken a hit across the digital advertising–reliant industry as marketers contend with smaller ad budgets, amounted to $50.4 million during Q3.

Related Stories

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer "Jen" Walters/She-Hulk in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Business

Disney+ Growth Doesn't Outweigh Streaming Losses, Pay TV Challenges as Analysts Cut Stock Price Targets

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall
Business

ITV Posts 14 Percent Quarterly Ad Revenue Drop, Forecasts Slight 2022 Decline

To close out the year, BuzzFeed has set Q4 revenue expectations between $129 to $134 million while  adjusted EBITDA is expected to land between $12.5 to $17.5 million.

“Looking ahead, we are on pace to deliver our strongest performance of the year in the fourth quarter. As we continue to navigate the dual dynamics of the rapid rise of short-form vertical video and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, we are focused on preserving cash and leveraging a deep understanding of our audience to direct resources toward the opportunities with the highest potential for monetization,” BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said in announcing the company’s Q3 earnings.

The media company last reported Q2 revenue at $106.8 million and noted that total time spent by users dropped by 19 percent, compared to the previous year, down to 154 million hours. BuzzFeed also said it had spent roughly $5.3 million in restructuring costs as of the end of June, in large part due to layoffs at HuffPost and voluntary buyouts and departures at BuzzFeed News.

BuzzFeed is set to host ComplexCon, a streetwear-focused festival and marketplace, in Long Beach this weekend.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad