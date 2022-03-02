BuzzFeed Studios Plans Its Next Major Podcast Push, Inks Deal With Acast (Exclusive)

BuzzFeed Studios and the podcast company Acast have struck a multiyear deal that will see the two companies collaborating on a slate of six shows.

While BuzzFeed will be responsible for the content, Acast will primarily lead the production, distribution and monetization of the shows across platforms. Additional premium content will also be available to subscribers of Acast+, a paid membership program, but the majority of programming will be available for free on all major podcast platforms.

“[Acast has] proven themselves time and time again as a fantastic podcast production house and publisher,” Richard Alan Reid, the head of BuzzFeed Studios, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We have really strong brands that have the legs to be fantastic audio shows, and so that’s why we’re evolving in this way. We want to use a smart partner to make sure we’re growing and learning and leveraging the expertise of one of the main players in the space so that we’re very effective with what we do.”

The studio has not yet shared details on what the podcasts will be about. Reid said the programming would fit into categories like food and cooking (Tasty) and true crime, which are popular with BuzzFeed’s audiences. BuzzFeed News is also expected to play a role in the company’s podcasting efforts.

“Everything will be done in conjunction utilizing [BuzzFeed’s] portfolio of brands and their roster of talent,” Tim Ruggeri, Acast’s U.S. director of development and studios, told THR. “We can bring in the podcast industry knowledge to help create shows that will resonate with audiences and appeal to advertisers as well.”

The upcoming podcast slate will in some sense be BuzzFeed’s next shot at succeeding with podcasts. The media company released its first podcasts back in 2015 and once had an in-house podcast team that worked on shows like Another Round, Internet Explorer, See Something Say Something and Reporting to You, as well as a show with Lena Dunham called Women of the Hour.

But in 2018, BuzzFeed shut down its in-house podcasting unit and ended most of its shows as the company began redirecting resources to video production. With the Acast deal, BuzzFeed will not recreate a standalone podcast team as it outsources the production and distribution of its upcoming shows.

“We will have producers or project managers that are responsible for this partnership on the BuzzFeed side, but it’s not a fully built out podcast unit,” Reid said. “That’s one of the things that appeals about this partnership, is not doing that. That’s the responsibility of Acast.”

The slate of six shows is expected to be released on a staggered schedule, though Reid said he’s aiming to release at least four shows by the end of this year. The first podcast is expected to drop around the beginning of Q3.

“Spreading truth, joy and creativity in various mediums to our audiences around the world is the mission of BuzzFeed from a content perspective. Supplying great content to our audience in the right way, on the right platforms that they can choose to consume their content, is the mission,” Reid said. “We know our audience consumes a lot of podcasts, and so it just feels like it makes a lot of sense for us to be in that space.”