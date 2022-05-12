Gaming Organization T1 Entertainment & Sports Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

CAA Sports, a division of the Creative Artists Agency, has signed South Korean esports and gaming organization T1 Entertainment & Sports for sponsorship and endorsement representation. Pro gamer Lee Sang-hyeok (“Faker”) has also been signed individually as an athlete.

T1 is composed of several professional teams who compete in esports events including League of Legends, Valorant, Dota 2, Super Smash Bros and Overwach. The organization has won three world championship titles as well as other tournaments.

“CAA Sports has a long history of supporting and growing the careers of iconic athletes and brands. As T1 continues to break records and dominate across the industry as a global leader in esports, we are looking forward to joining forces with the greatest sales organization in the world,” said Joe Marsh, CEO, T1 Entertainment & Sports. “We look forward to continuing building upon our blue chip roster of partners and building a long-lasting partnership with CAA Sports.”

Faker, known in the industry as a pro gamer and esports personality, joined T1 in 2013. He has 3.9 million followers on Twitch, where he streams League of Legends. “I am excited that T1 will be represented by CAA Sports in various sponsorship endorsements and activities. I hope that the fans are excited about this endeavor, too,” said Faker.

Adrian Staiti, president of CAA Sports – APAC, added: “T1 Entertainment & Sports’ rich portfolio of assets and winning tradition, backed by its young, diverse, and engaged fanbase who passionately follow every move made by the teams and players on its roster, is nothing short of extraordinary. With Faker remaining dominant in his position leading T1’s flagship League of Legends team, T1 is poised to set new records and change the game, making it an optimal marketing platform for brands. We are thrilled to represent T1 and Faker, and look forward to accessing our resources in sports, entertainment, and culture to grow their respective commercial programs and further develop T1 globally.”