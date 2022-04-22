×
‘FIFA’ Twitch Streamer Edwin Castro Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Castro averages 30,000 concurrent live viewers on the Amazon-owned platform and has over 3.5 million followers.

Edwin Castro
Edwin Castro Courtesy of Edwin Castro

Twitch streamer Edwin Castro has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Castro, 30, is an American/Mexican streamer known for his soccer-themed content including FIFA. He averages 30,000 concurrent live viewers on the Amazon-owned platform and has over 3.5 million followers. Castro is also active on YouTube and social media channels.

A sports enthusiast, Castro attends major sporting events annually such as WWE, F1, NFL, NBA, MLB and UFC.

Among his work with brands, Castro has collaborated with 7-Eleven, Gillette, Electronic Arts and Turtle Beach. Earlier this year, he was seen in a McDonalds Super Bowl commercial.

Among CAA’s other recent signings in the field, pro gamer and esports personality Tarik joined with the agency in February, while Irish gamer Jacksepticeye signed in October last year.

