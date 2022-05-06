×
‘Call of Duty’ Gaming Group Baka Bros Signs With WME (Exclusive)

The group is comprised of Twitch streamers DiazBiffle, LuckyChamu and Repullze, who met through playing the first-person shooter and have gone on to host major events such as the Baka WonderLAN tournament in Las Vegas.

Baka Bros
Baka Bros Courtesy of Bobby Quillard

Gaming group Baka Bros have signed with WME for representation in all areas.

The group is comprised of Twitch streamers and content creators DiazBiffle, LuckyChamu and Repullze, who met through playing Call of Duty and have gone on to host major events such as the Baka WonderLAN tournament in Las Vegas.

DiazBiffle is a Texas-based Warzone streamer and brand ambassador for SCUF Gaming, which specializes in performance controllers. LuckyChamu, a fellow Warzone player, has won multiple tournaments and is partnered with gaming controller companies BattleBeaver and KontrolFreek. Repullze fosters a community of game lovers called the Sexy Boys Club, and is also partnered with the aforementioned two brands.

Baka Bros have over 800,000 combined followers on Twitch and a partnership with esports organization Complexity Gaming.

Through the partnership with WME, Baka Group will look to expand their business across music, non-scripted television and events.

The Baka Bros are represented by Joowon Lee of Kinetic Group, the management firm behind prominent streamers Nickmercs and SypherPK.

