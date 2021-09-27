Instagram’s Carolyn Merrell Joins Calm as Head of Global Communications (Exclusive)

Calm has hired longtime Instagram executive Carolyn Merrell to to lead global communications at the sleep and meditation app.

Merrell, who joins Calm on Monday, was most recently the global head of policy programs at Instagram, where she focused on campaigns about mental health awareness — an issue she said drew her to the role at Calm.

“Given the state of the world, there isn’t a better time to join a team with the sole mission of bettering the world’s mental health,” Merrell said in a statement. “At Instagram, I worked closely with experts on products and programs focused on well-being and saw firsthand how important it is to treat mental health as health. I know personally how crucial daily mindfulness is and look forward to working with the talented team at Calm to help make the world happier and healthier.”

Merrell will be based in Los Angeles and report to Monica Austin, Calm’s vp marketing.

“Few leaders understand the intersection of brand, communications, culture and policy, but Carolyn is one of them,” Austin said. “There is no one better equipped to take Calm’s communications team to the next level, and I can’t wait to watch the impact she’ll have on the team and the brand.”

Calm first launched in 2012 and has more recently focused on audio programming featuring stars like Harry Styles, Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Laura Dern, Kate Winslet and Regé-Jean Page for its service, which costs $69.99 a year or $399.99 for a lifetime membership. The company has also released original programming on HBO Max with famous voices attached.

Late last year, the company said it raised $75 million in Series C funding at a $2 billion valuation, with Lightspeed Venture Partners leading the funding round.