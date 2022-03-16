Guest Column: Can Pete Sue Kanye? Probably Not

Kanye West’s latest music video “Eazy” is certainly turning/removing heads.

Mr. West is unhappy that SNL star Pete Davidson is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Channeling his torment into stop-motion animation, “Eazy” depicts a claymation Yeezy kidnapping and decapitating Davidson to the tune of “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Yikes.

“Eazy” represents an escalation in the so far one-sided feud. Weeks earlier, Ye exhorted his 15.2 million Instagram followers to “SCREAM AT THE LOOSER [sic] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER” if they were to encounter the comedian in real life.

Sure, the “Eazy” video was heartless, but will the law take mercy on Yeezus? Probably.

Violent Crimes

Ye’s behavior can arguably be categorized as civil assault or a range of criminal acts, from stalking or menacing to aggravated harassment. But all of them require that he cause a reasonable fear of harm. According to Entertainment Tonight, Davidson found the depiction “hysterical” and is “not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form,” which would preclude liability.

Fire (in a Crowded Theater)

However, even if Davidson has nothing to fear from West directly, the rapper’s fans are another story. Kardashian reportedly texted her ex-husband: “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.” While the soon-to-be attorney isn’t wrong from a moral perspective, legally speaking, the First Amendment presents a major impediment.

The U.S. Supreme Court has sharply curtailed liability for so-called “incitement,” protecting violent speech unless it is “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.” And “imminent” means what it says — not “sooner or later.” The fact that no one has taken a run at Davidson in the week since the video dropped is likely dispositive of the issue.

A claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress would be a long shot as well. The First Amendment offers a wide berth to political and artistic expression, particularly when directed at famous people. As Ye correctly observed, “Art is protected as freedom of speech.”

All Falls Down

Just because the First Amendment protects the Ye’s ugly rhetoric doesn’t mean that social media platforms are obligated to let him continue posting. As private entities, they can set their own rules. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields platforms from liability for user-generated material. It also immunizes moderation — selective or not. As such, Instagram can treat Kanye however it chooses.

This kind of unfettered discretion does not sit well with everyone. Liberals and conservatives alike — for different reasons — have called for greater regulation of social media. But are the platforms up to the task? Dan’s experience says otherwise. (Tanvi is too wise to use social media.)

Cartoon Violence is Self-Care

In July, 2021, Dan quote-tweeted a video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene telling a reporter that his question “have you yourself been vaccinated” was a violation of her HIPAA rights — a hopelessly wrong legal take. He wrote, “If your loved one is a First Amendment or privacy attorney do whatever you can to prevent them from logging on Twitter for the next 72 hours.”

Twitter user @jhemlepp, himself a First Amendment attorney, replied: “Of course, this was the first tweet I saw today.” To which Dan replied: “Quick, hit yourself over the head with an oversized mallet and hopefully you’ll wake up later today with no memory of this.” (@jhemlepp replied with a picture of a hippopotamus.)

Soon after, Dan received notice from Twitter of a suspension. He had violated the rules against “promoting or encouraging suicide or self-harm.”

Daniel Novack

Dan appealed on the basis that it was a reference to Looney Toons, including an “exhibit” of a Bugs Bunny cartoon. The appeal was denied.

Apparently, Twitter does not recognize oversized mallets as legitimate therapeutic technology. Was the complaint adjudicated by a human being or an algorithm that had not yet ingested the Warner Brothers animation archive? In either case, Twitter didn’t get the joke and Dan got a day in the Twitter pokey — the same punishment HIPAA expert Greene received for spreading false vaccine conspiracies (though MTG was later banned for good).

Nah Nah Nah

With respect to policing rhetoric like that of “Eazy,” Ari Cohn, Free Speech Counsel at TechFreedom, says it’s best not to make Waves. “Platforms are plagued with allegations of inconsistent moderation as it is; stepping into the morass of removing a video like Kanye’s would only make it worse. It’s for the better that the government is extremely limited in its ability to punish artistic expression even when it makes us uncomfortable. Adjudicating the intent of art is a thorny business that is best left to the beholder.”

That sounds right to us. While Kardashian and Davidson may see fit to obtain a restraining order, Ye needs therapy, not jail.

Daniel Novack is a publishing industry attorney and chair of the New York State Bar Association Committee on Media Law. This article reflects his personal views only. Tanvi Valsangikar is a third-year law student at Rutgers University School of Law.