Cara Delevingne Is Auctioning an NFT About Her Vagina

Cara Delevingne is … well … you read the headline. Yes, the Suicide Squad and Carnival Row actress-model is doing something rather unique with the burgeoning NFT content marketplace.

The 28-year-old has teamed up with the artist Chemical X on a clip (below) where she addresses the camera, apparently nude, and declares, “My first word was ‘mine.’ To me, that means something that is most mine — my vagina. I own it. It’s mine and no one else’s. I choose what I do with it. And no one can take that away from me.”

She noted that the video is being auctioned as a “one-of-a-kind NFT” (non-fungible token) to raise money for her foundation, “which supports women’s empowerment, COVID relief, LGBTQIA+ organizations, environmental causes, and fighting institutionalized racism.”

Below is the clip posted Thursday, titled “Mine.”

Delevingne told the Evening Standard, “I want this to remind people of how incredibly powerful they are, what a beautiful thing their bodies are and to take pride in that.”

An NFT is a digital asset that represents art, music, videos and other real-world items. They’re typically bought and sold with cryptocurrency. Each is considered one-of-a-kind even if it can be copied (for instance: The “disaster girl” meme has been reproduced countless times online, but the woman in the photo recently auctioned off an NFT of her meme for $500,000). The appeal is that the owner holds what might be considered a definitive digital “official” version of an item that can then increase in value.

Delevingne’s auction is here. It is scheduled to begin today and last seven days.