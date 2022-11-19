CBS News, Local Stations Stop Tweeting as Networks “Monitor the Situation” at Twitter

CBS News and its owned and operated local stations will not be tweeting in the near future as the network “continues to monitor the situation” at the social media platform now run by Elon Musk, a CBS News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

“In light of the uncertainty around and out of an abundance of caution, @cbsnews is temporarily pausing its activity on the social media platform as it continues to monitor the situation. We are hopeful that we will resume activity very soon,” the company said in a statement.

CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti also shared the same statement during a televised report on Friday evening.

The media company’s decision to pause its activity on the platform comes as hundreds of Twitter employees resigned this week after Musk sent an ultimatum to staffers: “be extremely hard core” and prepare to work “long hours at high intensity” for his vision of a supposed “Twitter 2.0,” or leave Twitter. The ultimatum came after the executive, shortly after his takeover, had already laid off nearly half of the company’s total workforce and later sacked employees who spoke out against his leadership both externally and internally.

Key executives have also departed the company in recent weeks, including Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety.

On Friday, Twitter also reinstated accounts belonging to Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and the conservative satire site The Babylon Bee without much clarity on why or how the company came to those decisions. Musk previously said in October he would convene a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” to determine account reinstatements and content decisions, but it does not appear that this council was ever formed.

As for the possible reinstatement of Donald Trump’s account? Musk tweeted out a poll.