‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Developer CD Projekt Red Halts All Sales of Games to Russia

Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red has halted all sales of games to Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24 and is ongoing.

“In light of the Russian military invasion in our neighboring country of Ukraine, until further notice the CD PROJEKT Group has made the decision to halt all sales of our games to Russia and Belarus,” the company said on Twitter on Thursday. “Today, we begin working with our partners to suspend digital sales and cease physical stock deliveries of CD PROJEKT Group products, as well as all games distributed on the GOG platform, to the territories of Russia and Belarus.”

The Cyberpunk 2077 developer and publisher added that it “stands firm with the people of Ukraine.” The company explained, “While we are not a political entity capable of directly influencing state matters, and don’t aspire to be one, we do believe that commercial entities, when united, have the power to inspire global change in the hearts and minds of ordinary people.”

Amid the cultural backlash, musicians such as Green Day and Louis Tomlinson have canceled concerts in Russia, while major studios have pulled theatrical releases in the country, including Universal, Paramount, Sony, Disney and Warner Bros. Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Michael Bay’s Ambulance are among the films affected.

Elsewhere, Netflix has declined to carry Russian state channels and halted production on a number of Russian series, the Ukrainian Film Academy has called for a boycott of Russian cinema and the Cannes Film Festival has expressed solidarity with Ukraine. On Wednesday, South Park became the first scripted show to address the war when it mocked Putin and the threat of nuclear action.