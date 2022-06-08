Chess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs With WME (Exclusive)

Professional Chess player and streamer Hikaru (“GMHikaru”) Nakamura has been signed by WME for worldwide representation in all areas. The agency will expand Nakamura’s business across digital, literary, brand partnerships, non-scripted television, licensing and more.

Nakamura has a large following on Twitch, where he has 1.4 million followers and is the number one Chess streamer on the Amazon-owned platform. He also hosted and helped create Twitch’s Chess.com Pogchamps tournament, which was a series of online tournaments for amateur players that garnered 30 million total views.

He is also active on YouTube, with 1.3 million followers and over 1,800 videos published in two and a half years. As a top-ranked speed Chess player, Nakamura has won five U.S. championships.

Looking ahead to June 16, Nakamura will compete in the 2022 Candidates Tournament in Spain. The winner will qualify for the Challenger’s spot against Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, in the Chess World Championship 2023.

Nakamura was previously represented by UTA.