‘Chicken Shop Date’ Creator Amelia Dimoldenberg Signs With CAA

Amelia Dimoldenberg, the creator and host of the popular Chicken Shop Date interview series on YouTube, has signed with CAA.

The comedic series, which Dimoldenberg created in 2014, has featured guests like Keke Palmer, Jack Harlow, Daniel Kaluuya, Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy. But Dimoldenberg’s February interview with the documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux helped raise the online series’ popularity to new heights after a clip of Theroux rapping on the episode was later paired with music and turned into a bona fide song by the duo Duke & Jones. (The latest version of the song, with Jason Derulo, features Theroux and Dimoldenberg in its accompanying music video.)

In addition to Chicken Shop Date, Dimoldenberg also hosts the YouTube series Amelia’s Cooking Show, where she and a guest cook a meal using five ingredients. Past guests have included Starstruck creator and star Rose Matafeo and the British YouTube creator Amin Mohammed, best known as “Chunkz.” Both Chicken Shop Date and Amelia’s Cooking Show are produced by Dimoldenberg’s production company, Dimz Inc.

Dimoldenberg continues to be represented by Rebecca Dowell, Jessica Crabbe, April Tombs and Spencer Goldstein at the U.K.-based YM&U Group.

“We are thrilled to be working with CAA in the U.S. to continue to grow the next-gen star that is Amelia Dimoldenberg into a global talent. Over the last 10 years, Amelia has been building out an incredibly unique brand and space for herself across the comedy, culture and entertainment landscape and her profile is unmatched,” Holly Bott, the global managing director at YMU Entertainment, said.

“Amelia is an extraordinary talent and creator with a phenomenal ability to connect with global audiences,” Mary Bekhait, the CEO of YMU, added. “We have been privileged to manage her for many years now and have seen how deftly she moves between her roles as writer, host, comic actor, producer, editor and CEO. We look forward to working with the team at CAA to help shape and expedite her continued growth.”