Former Netflix Executive Cindy Holland Joins Genvid as Adviser

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s former vice president of original content, has joined the livestreaming technology company Genvid as an adviser, the company said on Thursday.

In her new role, Holland will advise with content strategy and acquisition for a publishing subsidiary of the company, Genvid Entertainment. Other advisers include Anna Sweet, the CEO of J. J. Abrams’ and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Games, and Matthew Ball, the former head of strategy at Amazon Studios.

Holland, who spent 18 years at Netflix, exited the streamer last September after a restructuring of its TV division led by co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Holland and Bela Bajaria, who was overseeing Netflix’s local-language productions, were contenders for a newly created role of vp of global television, THR reported at the time, but Bajaria was ultimately selected over Holland.

During her nearly two-decade tenure, Holland was responsible for Netflix’s earlier, high-profile original programs like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, as well as The Crown and Stranger Things. She also helped Netflix become the home for top showrunners like Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes.