Cinedigm Launches Movie Submission Portal for Indie Filmmakers

Cinedigm has launched a film submission portal for independent filmmakers that will allow select creators to distribute their work across Cinedigm’s streaming channels and third-party platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

Filmmakers can submit their work for a $50 fee onto the submission portal, created with Exeest, a TV and film marketplace company. The films will then be reviewed and evaluated by Cinedigm to determine if they are a good fit for the company’s ad-supported and subscription streaming channels, which include Bloody Disgusting (horror), CONtv (animation, projects based on comics and cult classics), Docurama (documentary and non-fiction), Fandor (catered toward cinephiles) and Screambox (horror).

Once approved for distribution, filmmakers will receive a contract from Cinedigm that will outline compensation terms depending on if the film is distributed on an AVOD or SVOD channel or platform. (Compensation for both platforms will typically be based upon minutes viewed, according to a Cinedigm spokesperson.) The films will then be distributed across the channels using Exeest’s technology and receive access to the Exeest’s sales asset management system for potential future distribution elsewhere.

“As the entertainment industry undergoes a transformation brought on by the adoption of streaming video as the primary format for home entertainment, we are passionate about ensuring that the voice of independent filmmakers remains strong,” Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s chief technology and product officer, said on Wednesday. “It is exciting to partner with an innovative partner like Exeest who shares our vision of the future where we can create a destination for independent filmmakers and establish a viable path for discovery by enabling them to bring their work into living rooms around the world.”