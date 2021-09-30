Clubhouse Launches Audio Recording Features

Clubhouse is launching two audio recording features that will allow users to save and share memorable moments from public rooms, the company said on Thursday.

The first feature, Clips, will let users save a recording of the last 30 seconds of a conversation in a public Clubhouse room. The resulting video file will include the audio of the conversation and a visual of the users speaking, which are designed for easy editing and sharing across social platforms like Twitter and Facebook, Clubhouse said. Room moderators will be allowed to choose whether to make the conversation recordable in-app or not — a feature that can be switched on or off during the middle of a conversation too — and speakers joining the stage will be notified that the room has been enabled for recording.

The Clips feature will begin rolling out to a small group of beta users on Thursday, with more added in the coming weeks, according to Clubhouse. And next month, Clubhouse will start launching a more extensive recording feature, Replay, that will let moderators and creators record and download an entire conversation on public rooms.

The long-awaited recording features come as creators — some of whom have struggled to monetize their Clubhouse presence — have sought easier ways to record and share their conversations on Clubhouse, especially if they’re planning on turning their rooms into podcast episodes or otherwise want to use their Clubhouse content to grow their audiences across other social platforms. (Previously, there was no in-app feature to record conversations, so users would have to use a third-party app to save the audio.)

The live audio platform is also releasing a search function on Thursday that will allow users to better find clubs and rooms to listen in on.