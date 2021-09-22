Clubhouse Hires Chelsea Macdonald as Head of Entertainment Partnerships (Exclusive)

Clubhouse is bulking up its outreach to Hollywood with the hire of Chelsea Macdonald as the live audio platform’s new head of entertainment partnerships.

Macdonald, who begins Sept. 27, will work with established and emerging talent, as well as streamers and studios, to develop their strategies on Clubhouse. She was most recently the director of entertainment partnerships at Community, the text messaging startup that allows celebrities and companies to message with their fans and audiences directly, where she helped develop SMS marketing strategies for HBO Max and Showtime on shows like the Gossip Girl reboot and Shameless.

Prior to Community, Macdonald worked on entertainment partnerships at Instagram, where she identified emerging talent and collaborated with stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Joey King, Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton and Jacob Elordi on their platform strategies.

When it comes to bringing talent and new audiences to Clubhouse, Macdonald told The Hollywood Reporter she was focused on two approaches: identifying the individuals making waves among Gen Z and getting the “influencers of the influencers” — figures like Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith and the Kardashians.

“Once you have someone prolific like the third [most-followed] Instagram account doing something on another platform, that generally trickles down to the rest of the ecosystem,” she said.

But aside from bringing on individual stars, Macdonald said she was excited to dive into the “white space” in the entertainment industry and help studios and talent be creative in a relatively new medium.

“Live audio is very intimate in a very different way, and when I work with talent specifically, they always want to do something new,” she said. “Because there’s so much white space, because there are so many firsts to be had on Clubhouse, I think that would be the pitch. Let’s do something that no one else has done before.”