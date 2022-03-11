CNN+ Sets March 29 Launch Date

CNN will officially launch its subscription streaming service CNN+ on March 29, the company said Friday.

“March 29 will be an important day in the history of CNN and CNN+ will be a critical part of our future,” said Andrew Morse, CNN executive vp, chief digital officer and head of CNN+. “I am so proud of the work our teams have done to ensure our world-class journalism and storytelling comes to life on this new platform. We can’t wait for our subscribers to experience it.”

Morse and other CNN talent will discuss the streaming service at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, where CNN+ has a sponsored venue.

First announced last summer, CNN+ will combine live shows anchored by talent like Wolf Blitzer, Brian Stelter and Chris Wallace with other genre programming, including a cooking show with Alison Roman, a talk show led by Don Lemon, a book club hosted by Jake Tapper, and a parenting show hosted by Anderson Cooper. It will also have CNN’s library of original series, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, as well as interactive programming letting subscribers engage with CNN talent or outside experts.

CNN+ will cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, but it will launch with a “lifetime” deal, letting users pay $2.99 per month for life.

The streaming service launches at a pivotal moment in CNN’s history. Former CNN president Jeff Zucker, who was closely involved with developing the service, resigned in February, throwing a wrench in the company’s streaming plans. It is not yet clear what incoming CNN CEO Chris Licht or incoming Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav have planned for CNN+, with some at CNN thinking that it will either be folded into a larger HBO Max service, or offered in a bundle.