CNN+ to Cost $2.99 a Month at Launch

CNN+ has a price.

The upcoming streaming service will launch at $2.99 a month — a rate that will be locked in for early subscribers for life, so long as they remain subscribers, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. When the promotional deal expires after the first month of CNN+’s launch, the streamer will cost $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported CNN+’s pricing, the network also plans to offer a cheaper, ad-supported tier and include CNN+ in a bundle with HBO Max, though it’s not immediately clear when those subscription offerings will be unveiled.

At launch, CNN+ programming will include daily shows hosted by Chris Wallace, Wolf Blitzer, Kasie Hunt and Brian Stelter, among others. Weekly shows will be led by talent like Audie Cornish, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, Jemele Hill, Cari Champion, Rex Chapman, Christiane Amanpour, Poppy Harlow, Sanjay Gupta and Scott Galloway.

CNN+ will launch close to the expected close of the Discovery–WarnerMedia merger. CBS executive Chris Licht is expected to join CNN in May, following the merger, as the network’s top leader. He will replace former CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who resigned in early February due to a romantic relationship with CNN’s then–chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust, that was not properly disclosed.