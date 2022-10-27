CNN Taps NowThis President Athan Stephanopoulos as Chief Digital Officer

CNN has found its new digital chief.

The news outlet says that Athan Stephanopoulos will join the company next month as executive vp and chief digital officer. Stephanopoulos was most recently president of NowThis, the digital news brand that had been part of Group Nine Media. He also led NowThis’ integration into Vox Media in conjunction with that sale.

In his new role, Stephanopoulos will oversee all editorial ,technology and business concerns of CNN Digital, as well as digital strategy.

“I am thrilled Athan is joining CNN. His vision for digital journalism, alongside his leadership and business acumen, is exactly what we need to build CNN’s digital future,” said Chris Licht, CNN,’s chairman and CEO, to whom he will report.

With the hiring of Stephanopoulos, Wendy Brundige, who had been leading CNN Digital on an interim basis, will become senior vp, overseeing business operations, commerce, and audio for CNN Digital.

CNN has been without a digital chief since April, when Andrew Morse left the company following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, and the shutdown of CNN+.

Hiring a new digital chief has been one of Licht’s top priorities since then.

Still, Stephanopoulos joins CNN at a difficult time, with the news organization set to slash budgets and headcount in the coming weeks and months. Licht, however, indicated that cuts to CNN’s digital operation will be kept to a minimum, citing the recent reorganization there.