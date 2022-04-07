CNN Revives ‘The Wonder List with Bill Weir’ as a CNN+ Original Series (Exclusive)

After a nearly five-year hiatus, CNN is bringing back the climate change-focused travel series The Wonder List With Bill Weir.

For its fourth season, however, The Wonder List will be a CNN+ original, joining the nascent streaming service’s library of exclusive series. The first three seasons of The Wonder List are already streaming on CNN+, with the four episodes of the new season set to debut April 21. The show’s original three-season run was on CNN from 2015 to 2017.

The new episodes will see Weir travel to Montana, Greenland, Hawaii and Charleston, South Carolina, to highlight “how modernization, warming climates, and tourism affect Earth’s natural wonders — and the extraordinary actions of individuals trying to save them,” per CNN.

“Each of my reporting trips brings more vivid evidence that our planet is rapidly careening further out of balance, but The Wonder List allows me to seek out the experts, innovators and everyday people fighting to protect our world — reminding us there’s so much worth saving and that their lessons are applicable to every corner of the planet,” says Weir. “I’m thrilled to bring the full catalog to CNN+ and continue honest and in-depth conversations about our climate crisis and the changing state of life of Earth.”

Weir, who joined CNN in 2013, is currently CNN’s chief climate correspondent. Before joining CNN he was the anchor of ABC’s Nightline and the co-anchor of the weekend edition of Good Morning America.

CNN+ launched last week for $5.99 per month (though there is a $2.99 per month promo available), built around a schedule of live daily shows hosted by anchors like Chris Wallace and Brian Stelter, and weekly programs that lean into other genres. Some of those shows include a talk show fronted by Don Lemon, a cooking show led by Alison Roman, a parenting show hosted by Anderson Cooper, and other programs featuring talent like Scott Galloway, Rex Chapman and Jake Tapper. There’s even a spinoff series of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy called Searching for Mexico, which will be hosted by actress Eva Longoria.

Of course, with CNN about to come under new ownership, and under the new leadership of Chris Licht, CNN+’s long-term future remains somewhat uncertain, with a bundled offering with HBO Max likely to come.

You can see the trailer for the new season of The Wonder List, below.