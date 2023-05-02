Conan O’Brien Going FAST: Comic Bringing Late Night Clips to Samsung TV Sets

Conan O’Brien is launching a new effort in the streaming wars, partnering with Samsung to launch Conan O’Brien TV, a free ad-supported streaming channel (also called “FAST”) that will be exclusive to devices from the Korean tech giant.

Conan O’Brien TV will debut in June on Samsung TV Plus, and will be comprised of over 100 hours of programming pulled from O’Brien’s late night shows on NBC and TBS, including interviews, sketches and other comedy bits. As with other similar channels, the content will run as a linear feed, broken up into 30 minute compilations.

O’Brien’s FAST channel will be exclusive to Samsung, at least for now, giving its ad-supported platforms a unique offering in a crowded marketplace. Samsung is hosting its newfront presentation to advertisers Tuesday morning in New York.

The company already hosts FAST channels from Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network and other content providers.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world,” said Jeff Ross, O’Brien’s executive producer, in a statement. “Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan’s first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones.”

O’Brien ended his late night run at TBS in 2021, though he said at the time he would develop a format for HBO Max, which has not yet materialized in final form.

he subsequently leaned into his Team Coco audio business, selling that to SiriusXM for $150 million last year, and launching his own channel there.