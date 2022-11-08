Conan O’Brien Launching SiriusXM Channel

He’s worked in broadcast TV. Then cable TV. Then podcasts. Now, Conan O’Brien is trying his hand at satellite radio.

Beginning Nov. 15, the 59-year-old comedian and talk show host launches a new original channel, Team Coco Radio, on SiriusXM. The channel is 106 on the SiriusXM dial.

Team Coco Radio will air 24 hours a day of audio content from O’Brien’s deep vaults — interviews, comedy bits and more — as well as his hit podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

“Conan’s wit and wisdom at a time when laughter is at a premium has never been more important. Conan 24/7 on Team Coco Radio is a 6-foot-4 boost to your day,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer.

“Finally, a use of satellite technology that in no way benefits mankind,” said O’Brien.

The channel teases “the biggest interviews and the funniest stand-up moments from Conan’s iconic TBS show, as well as select Team Coco podcasts, including Needs a Friend, plus Inside Conan and Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,” according to a press release.

Team Coco Radio is also expected to roll out a slate of original programming and feature performances from musical guests.

The deal comes after SiriusXM’s acquisition of Team Coco last May. The deal ensured O’Brien would enter into a five-year talent agreement with SiriusXM and remain with the podcast in that period.