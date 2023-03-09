Condé Nast Acquires ‘In The Dark’ Podcast From American Public Media (Exclusive)

'In the Dark' co-creators Madeleine Baran, Samara Freemark; The New Yorker editor David Remnick.

Condé Nast is making an acquisition in the podcast space.

The publisher is acquiring the In the Dark podcast from American Public Media, including the library of past episodes.

The company is bringing over the investigative show’s staff, including co-creators Madeleine Baran and Samara Freemark, who will develop a new season for Condé Nast Entertainment’s audio division.

They will also work with the staff of the New Yorker on future episodes of In the Dark, and will develop new narrative podcast series for the company’s broader portfolio. New Yorker editor David Remnick said that he was first introduced to the series by cultural critic Sarah Larson, who named In the Dark her podcast of the year in 2018.

“And was she ever right,” he added. “I am delighted that The New Yorker will be partnering with Madeleine, Samara, and their team’s extraordinary investigative work.”

“We’re incredibly excited to be joining an organization renowned for both its investigative reporting and its compelling narrative storytelling,” added Baran. “It’s the perfect fit for us, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In the Dark launched in 2016 and has won two Peabody Awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award and a George Polk Award.

“Anyone who’s listened to an episode of In the Dark knows that these reporters and producers are doing some of the best investigative journalism in audio,” CNE head of global audio Chris Bannon said in a statement. “We are thrilled that this all-star team is joining Condé Nast Entertainment — a partnership that will establish us as a leader in narrative podcasting.”

Condé Nast’s audio division produces a number of shows, including The New Yorker Radio Hour, Bon Appetit’s Dinner SOS and The Run-Through With Vogue. In the Dark will expand its presence in the investigative space.