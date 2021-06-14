Content Creator Gina Darling Among WME Gaming and Esports Signings

WME has signed a series of esports and gaming stars, each one popular in the YouTube, Twitch or TikTok space, for representation in all areas.

Among the group is content creator Gina Darling, who has been tapped as a host for the relaunched gaming network G4, and YouTuber and Twitch streamer Cloakzy, who has 2.6 million subscribers on the Amazon-owned platform where he streams Call of Duty: Warzone, among other games.

Breakout YouTube star Tiko, who boasts over 6 million followers on the service and regularly plays Fortnite and uses original music in his streams, is also a new client.

And then there’s TikTok personality Luvanthony, who has over 10 million followers on the video-sharing platform and works with brands such as Hugo Boss and Celine, and Texas-based gaming collective OTK, which was, in part, formed by existing WME clients Asmongold and Rich Campbell.

Retired Call of Duty esports player James “Crowder,” who is now a coach for Atlanta FaZe, is also among the group, with pro Call of Duty player Clayster and content creator ZooMaa rounding out the list.

WME’s gaming roster includes Tim Betar, aka TimTheTatman, who was signed to the agency in 2020 and has over 6 million followers on Twitch. WME recently closed brand deals for Betar with Chipotle, Bud Light and Herman Miller.

These signings follow the expansion of WME’s digital department, with agent Ben Davis being promoted to partner in early 2020 and former ICM Partners agent Bennett Sherman recently joining the company to work with traditional talent looking to cross over into the digital space.

Additionally, former FaZe Clan talent manager Conor Beesemeyer and vp sales Richard Webb came over to WME last year to focus on identifying gaming talent and content creators.