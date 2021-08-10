Australian YouTuber Lachlan Power Signs With CAA

Content creator and gaming personality Lachlan Power has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Power, who is Australian and based in Brisbane, started his career in 2013 and has amassed 14.7M subscribers on YouTube where he plays video games including Fortnite.

With CAA, Power will pursue opportunities across television, digital partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances, publishing and more.

“It’s a privilege to be signed up to such a reputable agency, especially one with a huge global footprint and extensive expertise in the video games industry. It’s incredible to have this global platform and I am keen to work with CAA to expand on it across other areas of entertainment,” said Power in a statement.

Last year, the 25-year-old launched a lifestyle apparel label, PWR Supply, and gaming brand, PWR, which is focused on growing young talent through competitive gaming and content creation.

“Creatively, I’m always looking for new ways to challenge myself so this next step with CAA will allow me to connect with exciting global brands. At the same time, it provides an opportunity to grow the PWR brand’s reach through CAA as well,” continued Power.

Later this year, the YouTuber will voice star in the Netflix animated musical Back to the Outback, featuring iconic Australians including Guy Pearce, Isla Fisher, Eric Bana, Jacki Weaver, Keith Urban and Tim Minchin.