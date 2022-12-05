‘Crime Junkie’ Is Apple Podcast’s Most Popular Show of the Year

- Share this article on Facebook
Crime Junkie, the true-crime podcast led by THR Next Gen 2022 honoree Ashley Flowers, was the most popular show on Apple Podcasts this year, the tech giant said on Monday.
To populate the lists, Apple looked at user listenership and engagement between November 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022. Crime Junkie, the flagship show of Flowers’ Audiochuck company, also took the top spots in the top followed and top shared categories, while Audiochuck was honored as the top free channel on Apple Podcasts for the year.
For podcast subscriptions, Morbid — a true-crime show hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh Kelley that has an exclusive ad sales and one-week windowing deal with Wondery and Amazon Music — landed at No. 1. Wondery retained its spot as the top subscriber channel on the platform.
Meanwhile, on Spotify, which released its annual Wrapped list on Nov. 30, the most listened-to podcast shows were led by Joe Rogan (The Joe Rogan Experience), Alex Cooper (Call Her Daddy) and Emma Chamberlain (Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain).
The full list of Apple Podcasts highlights is below:
Apple’s Top Shows of 2022 (launched at any time)
- Crime Junkie
- The Daily
- Dateline NBC
- Morbid
- SmartLess
- This American Life
- Up First
- Serial
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- Hidden Brain
- Stuff You Should Know
- My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
- Radiolab
- Fresh Air
- Freakonomics Radio
- Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
- Something Was Wrong
Top New Shows of 2022 (launched within 2022)
- The Deck
- Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
- The Thing About Helen & Olga
- The Trojan Horse Affair
- The Seduction
- Betrayal
- The Always Sunny Podcast
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
- Very Scary People
- Twin Flames
- MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
- KILLED
- Dateline: Missing In America
- The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
- Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen
- Internal Affairs
- Father Wants Us Dead
- The Sunshine Place
- Fed Up
- American Radical
Top Subscriber Shows of 2022
- Morbid
- SmartLess
- American Scandal
- This Is Actually Happening
- Something Was Wrong
- Sword and Scale
- Over My Dead Body
- The Shrink Next Door
- Twin Flames
- Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked
- The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
- Fed Up
- Scamfluencers
- Against The Odds
- The Vanished Podcast
- Dateline NBC
- Killer Psyche
- The Generation Why Podcast
- Internal Affairs
- Suspect
Top Followed Shows of 2022
- Crime Junkie
- Morbid
- SmartLess
- The Daily
- The Deck
- Huberman Lab
- The Trojan Horse Affair
- Dateline NBC
- Something Was Wrong
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
- The Thing About Helen & Olga
- Serial
- The Always Sunny Podcast
- Gone South
- This Is Actually Happening
- CounterClock
- Stuff You Should Know
Top Shared Shows of 2022
- Crime Junkie
- SmartLess
- Huberman Lab
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
- Murdaugh Murders Podcast
- The Daily
- Something Was Wrong
- Morbid
- S-Town
- Serial
- The Thing About Pam
- The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill
- The Trojan Horse Affair
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Your Own Backyard
- Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch
- Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
- Sweet Bobby
- The Dropout
Top Shared Episodes of 2022
- Serial: “Serial S01 Ep. 13: Adnan Is Out”
- Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health”
- Serial: “Serial S01 – Ep. 1: The Alibi”
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “Breaking Cycles & Reparenting Yourself with Dr. Becky Kennedy”
- The Daily: “Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis”
- The Daily: “We Need to Talk About Covid, Part 1”
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “How to Raise Untamed Kids with Dr. Becky Kennedy”
- The Daily: “A Movement to Fight Misinformation… With Misinformation”
- The Daily: “Why Adnan Syed Was Released From Prison”
- REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “14. #75HARD: A Tactical Guide To Winning The War With Yourself”
- Hidden Brain: “Reframing Your Reality: Part 1”
- The Daily: “The Rise of Workplace Surveillance”
- Huberman Lab: “Sleep Toolkit: Tools for Optimizing Sleep & Sleep-Wake Timing”
- Honestly with Bari Weiss: “Eating Ourselves to Death”
- All There Is with Anderson Cooper: “Stephen Colbert: Grateful for Grief”
- REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “208. #75HARD + #LIVEHARD: Winning The War Within & Unlocking Your Full Potential”
- Ologies with Alie Ward: “Part 1: Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD) with Russell Barkley”
- The Peter Attia Drive: “COVID-19: Current state of affairs, Omicron, and a search for the end game”
- The Daily: “The Pastors Being Driven Out by Trumpism”
- FULL SEND PODCAST: “Donald Trump on WW3, Talking to Putin, and Joe Rogan!”
Top Subscriber Channels of 2022
Top Free Channels of 2022
