‘Crime Junkie’ Is Apple Podcast’s Most Popular Show of the Year

The true-crime podcast was followed by 'The Daily' and 'Dateline NBC' based on listenership between November 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022.

Ashley Flowers
'Crime Junkie' host and audiochuck CEO Ashley Flowers Courtesy of Helen Healey/NBC

Crime Junkie, the true-crime podcast led by THR Next Gen 2022 honoree Ashley Flowers, was the most popular show on Apple Podcasts this year, the tech giant said on Monday.

To populate the lists, Apple looked at user listenership and engagement between November 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022. Crime Junkie, the flagship show of Flowers’ Audiochuck company, also took the top spots in the top followed and top shared categories, while Audiochuck was honored as the top free channel on Apple Podcasts for the year.

For podcast subscriptions, Morbid — a true-crime show hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh Kelley that has an exclusive ad sales and one-week windowing deal with Wondery and Amazon Music — landed at No. 1. Wondery retained its spot as the top subscriber channel on the platform.

Meanwhile, on Spotify, which released its annual Wrapped list on Nov. 30, the most listened-to podcast shows were led by Joe Rogan (The Joe Rogan Experience), Alex Cooper (Call Her Daddy) and Emma Chamberlain (Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain).

The full list of Apple Podcasts highlights is below:

Apple’s Top Shows of 2022 (launched at any time)

  1. Crime Junkie
  2. The Daily
  3. Dateline NBC
  4. Morbid
  5. SmartLess
  6. This American Life
  7. Up First
  8. Serial
  9. The Ben Shapiro Show
  10. Hidden Brain
  11. Stuff You Should Know
  12. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
  13. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
  14. Radiolab
  15. Fresh Air
  16. Freakonomics Radio
  17. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
  18. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  19. Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
  20. Something Was Wrong

Top New Shows of 2022 (launched within 2022)

  1. The Deck
  2. Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
  3. The Thing About Helen & Olga
  4. The Trojan Horse Affair
  5. The Seduction
  6. Betrayal
  7. The Always Sunny Podcast
  8. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
  9. Very Scary People
  10. Twin Flames
  11. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories
  12. KILLED
  13. Dateline: Missing In America
  14. The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
  15. Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen
  16. Internal Affairs
  17. Father Wants Us Dead
  18. The Sunshine Place
  19. Fed Up
  20. American Radical

Top Subscriber Shows of 2022

  1. Morbid
  2. SmartLess
  3. American Scandal
  4. This Is Actually Happening
  5. Something Was Wrong
  6. Sword and Scale
  7. Over My Dead Body
  8. The Shrink Next Door
  9. Twin Flames
  10. Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked
  11. The Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley
  12. Fed Up
  13. Scamfluencers
  14. Against The Odds
  15. The Vanished Podcast
  16. Dateline NBC
  17. Killer Psyche
  18. The Generation Why Podcast
  19. Internal Affairs
  20. Suspect

Top Followed Shows of 2022

  1. Crime Junkie
  2. Morbid
  3. SmartLess
  4. The Daily
  5. The Deck
  6. Huberman Lab
  7. The Trojan Horse Affair
  8. Dateline NBC
  9. Something Was Wrong
  10. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
  11. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
  12. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  13. Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade
  14. The Thing About Helen & Olga
  15. Serial
  16. The Always Sunny Podcast
  17. Gone South
  18. This Is Actually Happening
  19. CounterClock
  20. Stuff You Should Know

Top Shared Shows of 2022

  1. Crime Junkie
  2. SmartLess
  3. Huberman Lab
  4. The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
  5. Murdaugh Murders Podcast
  6. The Daily
  7. Something Was Wrong
  8. Morbid
  9. S-Town
  10. Serial
  11. The Thing About Pam
  12. The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill
  13. The Trojan Horse Affair
  14. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
  15. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  16. Your Own Backyard
  17. Dr. Death | S1: Dr. Duntsch
  18. Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
  19. Sweet Bobby
  20. The Dropout

Top Shared Episodes of 2022

  1. Serial: “Serial S01 Ep. 13: Adnan Is Out
  2. Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health
  3. Serial: “Serial S01 – Ep. 1: The Alibi
  4. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “Breaking Cycles & Reparenting Yourself with Dr. Becky Kennedy
  5. The Daily: “Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
  6. The Daily: “We Need to Talk About Covid, Part 1
  7. We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle: “How to Raise Untamed Kids with Dr. Becky Kennedy
  8. The Daily: “A Movement to Fight Misinformation… With Misinformation
  9. The Daily: “Why Adnan Syed Was Released From Prison
  10. REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “14. #75HARD: A Tactical Guide To Winning The War With Yourself
  11. Hidden Brain: “Reframing Your Reality: Part 1
  12. The Daily: “The Rise of Workplace Surveillance
  13. Huberman Lab: “Sleep Toolkit: Tools for Optimizing Sleep & Sleep-Wake Timing
  14. Honestly with Bari Weiss: “Eating Ourselves to Death
  15. All There Is with Anderson Cooper: “Stephen Colbert: Grateful for Grief
  16. REAL AF with Andy Frisella: “208. #75HARD + #LIVEHARD: Winning The War Within & Unlocking Your Full Potential
  17. Ologies with Alie Ward: “Part 1: Attention-Deficit Neuropsychology (ADHD) with Russell Barkley
  18. The Peter Attia Drive: “COVID-19: Current state of affairs, Omicron, and a search for the end game
  19. The Daily: “The Pastors Being Driven Out by Trumpism
  20. FULL SEND PODCAST: “Donald Trump on WW3, Talking to Putin, and Joe Rogan!

Top Subscriber Channels of 2022

  1. Wondery
  2. Dateline NBC
  3. Pushkin
  4. Tenderfoot TV
  5. TED Audio Collective
  6. BBC Podcasts
  7. Planet Money
  8. Radiolab
  9. The Moth
  10. Luminary
  11. Slate Podcasts
  12. Lemonada
  13. The Binge
  14. Casefile Presents
  15. Radiotopia
  16. Slumber Studios
  17. The Athletic
  18. S&S +PLUS Light
  19. Imperative
  20. Wondery Kids

Top Free Channels of 2022

  1. audiochuck
  2. The New York Times
  3. iHeartPodcasts
  4. Serial
  5. The Daily Wire
  6. Barstool Sports
  7. Dear Media
  8. ABC News
  9. Exactly Right
  10. Earwolf
  11. Team Coco
  12. ESPN
  13. Crooked Media
  14. MSNBC
  15. Freakonomics
  16. All Things Comedy Network
  17. C13Originals
  18. The Black Effect Network
  19. Vox Media Podcast Network
  20. Ramble

