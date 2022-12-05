‘Crime Junkie’ Is Apple Podcast’s Most Popular Show of the Year

Crime Junkie, the true-crime podcast led by THR Next Gen 2022 honoree Ashley Flowers, was the most popular show on Apple Podcasts this year, the tech giant said on Monday.

To populate the lists, Apple looked at user listenership and engagement between November 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022. Crime Junkie, the flagship show of Flowers’ Audiochuck company, also took the top spots in the top followed and top shared categories, while Audiochuck was honored as the top free channel on Apple Podcasts for the year.

For podcast subscriptions, Morbid — a true-crime show hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh Kelley that has an exclusive ad sales and one-week windowing deal with Wondery and Amazon Music — landed at No. 1. Wondery retained its spot as the top subscriber channel on the platform.

Meanwhile, on Spotify, which released its annual Wrapped list on Nov. 30, the most listened-to podcast shows were led by Joe Rogan (The Joe Rogan Experience), Alex Cooper (Call Her Daddy) and Emma Chamberlain (Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain).

The full list of Apple Podcasts highlights is below:

Apple’s Top Shows of 2022 (launched at any time)

Top New Shows of 2022 (launched within 2022)

Top Subscriber Shows of 2022

Top Followed Shows of 2022

Top Shared Shows of 2022

Top Shared Episodes of 2022

Top Subscriber Channels of 2022

Top Free Channels of 2022