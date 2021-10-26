‘Crime Junkie’ Network Audiochuck Inks 3-Year Ad Sales Deal With SiriusXM

Audiochuck, the independent production company behind the hit podcast Crime Junkie, has entered a three-year deal with SiriusXM that will give the broadcasting company the exclusive global ad sales rights to all Audiochuck productions.

As part of the deal, Audiochuck will also work with SiriusXM and its subsidiaries, Stitcher and Pandora, on the development of new content that will be accessible across all platforms. And beginning next year, Stitcher will be the distributor for all new and existing Audiochuck podcasts, though the shows will remain available to users on all major podcasting platforms.

Founded in 2017, Audiochuck has become a leading podcast network for true crime shows with popular series like Anatomy of a Murder, CounterClock, Park Predators and Crime Junkie, the latter of which consistently ranks among the top three podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

“I’m incredibly excited to work with SiriusXM,” Ashley Flowers, the founder and CEO of Audiochuck, said in a statement. “Since day one our mission has been creating top-of-the-line content that drives advocacy and change and I believe working with such an established multi-platform company will allow us to do bigger, better things and reach even more people with the important stories we want to tell.”

Scott Greenstein, the president and chief content officer at SiriusXM, added that SiriusXM’s three audio platforms would be “marketing vehicles that can reach the largest and most diverse audiences possible,” helping Audiochuck serve existing fans and reach new ones.

“Ashley and the team at Audiochuck have shown that great passion and great storytelling together can create a meaningful business and platform for important stories that may not otherwise be told,” Greenstein said. “We are committed to supporting them as they provide critical true crime storytelling that not only informs listeners, but also drives social change.”

UTA, which represents Flowers and Audiochuck, brokered the deal.