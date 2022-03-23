Crooked Media Strikes Multi-Year Ad Sales Deal With SiriusXM

Crooked Media, the podcast network behind Pod Save America, has signed a three-year ad sales and sponsorship deal with SiriusXM, the companies said on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, which begins in May, SiriusXM will have the rights to both sales and sponsorships of digital video, social media and live events produced by Crooked Media.

“We are excited to team up with SiriusXM to extend that mission to a bigger audience,” Crooked Media co-founders Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor said in a joint statement on Wednesday. “This deal allows Crooked to invest in more shows, expand our creative network and reach more listeners while remaining a fully independent company, which has been crucial to our ability to make great shows and mobilize a growing, engaged community.”

The Crooked Media podcasts, which also include Lovett or Leave It and Pod Save the World, will remain available to stream on all major podcast platforms in addition to being distributed on SiriusXM’s radio platform and app.

“Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor are three of the best podcasters around and we believe in their creative vision,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, said. “We are here to support that vision by introducing Crooked Media to new listeners who will love their content.”