Danny Trejo to Appear as Playable Character in Survival Video Game

Danny Trejo is set to become a playable character in Gamepires’ multiplayer open world survivor game Scum, through a collaboration with licensing agency Epik.

Appearing in the game’s DLC content, Trejo’s in-game playable character will feature customization options and accessories, such as clothing, weaponry, mannerisms and more, all inspired by roles that made the actor famous. The in-game avatar is modeled after a 1990s version of Trejo and voiced by the actor.

“I’ve been fortunate to work on some incredible projects throughout my career, but seeing myself in a badass game like ‘SCUM’ has got to be one of the highlights,” said Trejo in a statement. “Working with Epik and Gamepires has been an awesome collaboration. This partnership is an opportunity to engage with fans on a different level.”

To coincide with Scum’s DLC content, Trejo will launch his first NFT collection, The Many Faces of Danny Trejo, which will be available on the Epik Prime Marketplace.

Epik CEO Victor David added: “Gamepires has reimagined the survival genre with SCUM, and no one better reflects the look, feel and excitement of the game than the iconic Danny Trejo. We’re confident SCUM gamers and Trejo fans will enjoy this one-of-kind collaboration as much as we have. Danny brings his passion and enthusiasm as an actor to all of his art, from his in-game avatar to his new collection of NFTs.”

Gamepires is based in Zagreb, Croatia, and includes the Gas Guzzlers Extreme game series in its portfolio.