Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ Launches Exclusive Spotify Partnership

Dax Shepard’s popular Armchair Expert podcast has inked an exclusive deal, moving to Spotify.

The award-winning podcast, co-hosted by actor, filmmaker and comedian Shepard and Emmy-nominated producer and personality Monica Padman, will remain free and available exclusively on Spotify starting July 1, according to media streaming service.

“Moving to Spotify is a huge opportunity for us. I am especially grateful for the work Monica and [producer] Rob [Holysz] have done to get us to this point. We are all bathing in the excitement of knowing we will get to do what we love most for the coming years,” Shepard said in a statement.

Shepard will continue to maintain editorial oversight and creative control of all Armchair productions.

In addition to bringing Armchair Expert to the Spotify platform, the deal also includes a first-look with Armchair Umbrella Network, according to the company.

Shepard and Padman have made Armchair Expert a chart-topping podcast across all platforms, with their weekly in-depth interviews with celebrities, artists, authors and global thought-leaders. It was also on the podcast Shepard revealed that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety. Recent guests include John Legend, Bill Gates, Salma Hayek, Shawn Mendes, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Tom Brady, Leslie Odom Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Dr. Jane Goodall, Malcolm Gladwell, Alicia Keys, Hillary Clinton, Laura Labo (Dax’s mom) and a frequent close guest, Shepard’s wife, Kristen Bell.