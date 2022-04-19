Deadfellaz NFT Collection Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

UTA has signed Deadfellaz — an NFT project with holders that include Reese Witherspoon, Lionel Richie, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and Alexis Ohanian — for representation in all areas.

Similar to other generative NFT art collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes, which include profile pictures of the aforementioned characters with a variety of different features, the Deadfellaz project has 10,000 different NFTs of the collection’s zombie characters. Deadfellaz NFT holders, referred to as “The Horde,” gain access to virtual events and new collections, among other benefits. The collection, which has a market cap of $38 million, is sold on the Ethereum blockchain and has amassed 26.3K ETH, or roughly $80 million, in sales to date, according to OpenSea.

The collection was minted last August and co-created by two individuals who go by “Betty” and “Psych.” The UTA signing comes on the heels of other major NFT art projects, like Larva Labs’ CryptoPunks, Meebits and Autoglyphs collections, joining the agency’s roster.

“We’re really excited to support not only a female-led project, but one that has continually vouched for authentic inclusivity and diversity in web3 since its inception,” Lesley Silverman, the head of Web3 at UTA, said of the Deadfellaz signing. “Betty and Psych are true visionaries and leaders and we’re looking forward to all the ways we can work with them to bring value to the Deadfellaz community and make the metaverse a more equitable space.”

UTA will work with the Deadfellaz co-creators as they look to expand the project into other mediums like brand partnerships, merchandising, gaming and live events.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to work with the team at UTA, who understand both the web3 space and our vision for Deadfellaz deeply,” Betty said in a statement. “This relationship combined with our boundary pushing innovation paints a very exciting picture for the future of The Horde.”