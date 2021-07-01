Developer Singularity 6 Raises $30M in Series B Funding for Debut Video Game

Developer Singularity 6 has raised $30M in Series B funding to support its debut title, the massively-multiplayer, community simulation game Palia.

The financing round for the Los Angeles-based game studio was led by FunPlus Ventures, with funding from previous investors including video game industry veteran Mitch Lasky.

“We were overjoyed at the positive reception of Palia’s public reveal,” said Anthony Leung, CEO and co-founder of Singularity 6, and a former exec at Riot Games. “The incredible response from the community has further invigorated us in our pursuit to deliver an immersive online world where players can feel like they truly belong. Creating that experience may have seemed like a daunting prospect, but with all of the support and encouragement we’ve received, we are more heartened than ever.”

Singularity 6, which is co-led by another Riot Games exec, Aidan Karabaich, revealed brief details about Palia earlier this month. The online experience, geared toward building friendship and community, will see players build a home and life for themselves in a cozy, fantastical environment with many character customization options.

“The Singularity 6 team is building more than an online world; they are building a social space where players can find a sense of community and build friendships,” said Michael Tong, COO, FunPlus Ventures. “We believe strongly in the mission that Anthony, Aidan, and the incredible team at Singularity 6 are on, and are excited to be partners with them as they welcome players into Palia.”

In addition to Leung and Karabaich, Singularity 6 is comprised of developers from top industry names such as Blizzard, Epic Games and Sony.