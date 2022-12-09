‘Diablo IV’ Set for June 2023 Release

Activision Blizzard will release Diablo IV, the highly anticipated next entry in its Diablo franchise, on Jun. 6 next year, the artist Halsey announced at this year’s Game Awards on Thursday.

Diablo IV, from publisher Blizzard Entertainment, will arrive about 11 years after its predecessor and during a tumultuous period at Activision Blizzard, which has faced lawsuits and federal investigations alleging a company culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Earlier on Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission also sued to block Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, though both companies said they will continue to pursue the deal and seek approval in court.

The release date also comes after Blizzard internally pushed back Diablo IV’s timing multiple times and developers have been pushed to work overtime to meet the latest June deadline, according to a Thursday report from The Washington Post.

Halsey, who performed their song “Lilith” — which shares a name with the Diablo character — during the Game Awards, is expected to continue partnering with Blizzard Entertainment to promote the release of the game. “Lilith is such an influence on my own art and has informed so many characteristics of my alter-ego. My family has spent many hours together in Sanctuary over the years, so I am here as a fan and as a collaborator,” Halsey said in a statement. “A lot of exciting things are coming for Halsey fans, Diablo fans and the crossover; waiting for Lilith’s embrace.”

Diablo IV will be available to play on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 devices.