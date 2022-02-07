Digital Brand Architects Promotes Vanessa Flaherty to President (Exclusive)

Digital Brand Architects has upped partner Vanessa Flaherty to president.

The promotion comes after Flaherty has spent a decade at DBA focused on the creator economy, most recently serving as executive vp of talent. She works with such notable names as Chriselle Lim, Aimee Song, Whitney Port, Julia Berolzheimer and others. In her new role at DBA, a subsidiary of UTA, Vanessa will continue to oversee the talent division while developing new channels of business for DBA clients.

“Vanessa is likely one of the most dynamic and strategic leaders in the influencer world period,” praised DBA CEO Raina Penchansky. “She has personally represented some of the most prolific creators for over a decade and continues to be a force in the evolution of the creator economy.”

Flaherty will continue to be involved with DBA’s new Instagram Live series, “What’s the Deal,” which launched on January 26. The series is a monthly offering that finds executives and industry thought leaders opening up on all things regarding the creator economy.

The first session featured Penchansky, Flaherty and EJ James, senior vp of special projects, discussing the current state of influencer marketing and what’s to come.