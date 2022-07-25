Digital Creator Nina Daniele Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Nina Daniele, a digital personality and model, has signed with CAA in all areas.

The multi-hyphenate creator, with 1.2 million Instagram followers and another 3.3 million followers on TikTok, has had wide success as a comedy producer on the internet. Daniele has earned over 404 million views of her Instagram videos.

That includes posts related to her modeling, traveling and other adventures. During 11 years as a model, Daniele landed on the pages of Vogue, ELLE, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Glamour.

Playboy named Daniele as its Playmate of the Year for 2018. And she fronted campaigns for Victoria’s Secret Pink, Maybelline, Savage X Fenty, Michael Kors and Sephora, among others.

But looking to marry her social media accounts with creating funny videos, Daniele launched her digital video business in 2020 along with her longtime partner Jhanelle Castillo.

Her viral comedy has led to work with brands like Fenty Beauty, NFL, Jack in the Box, Chipotle and The Academy.

Daniele is managed by Leanne Perice at Made By All. Her attorney is Andrew Borsen at Borsen Law.