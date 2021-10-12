Discovery+ to Launch in Canada Next Week

Discovery said on Tuesday that its discovery+ streaming service will launch in Canada on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The company set the price tag at C$4.99 ($4.00) per month, with an ad-free version available for C$6.99 ($5.60) per month. The streamer started in the U.S. in January for $4.99, or $6.99 for the ad-free version.

Discovery reached 18 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including discovery+, as of early August.

“The launch marks the first time Canadian viewers will have access to the most comprehensive collection of real life programming available anywhere,” said the company, led by CEO David Zaslav.

Discovery+ will give Canadians access to more than 200 original series and 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including the Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Animal Planet, Magnolia Network and others, along with natural history content from the BBC.

“Canadian viewers will have access to new series from iconic franchises such as Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 90 Day: The Single Life and Naked and Afraid of Love, while unique discovery+ originals include Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard, No Responders Left Behind, Bobby and Giada in Italy, Queen of Meth and Love in Paradise,” the company said.

“We are thrilled to launch discovery+ in Canada, a country of devoted Discovery fans and home to many of the most beloved stars in our family,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery streaming and international. “We know it will resonate with our loyal audience in Canada, as we continue to roll the service out to a number of key markets around the world throughout the rest of 2021.”

Discovery noted that it launches in Canada “with an integrated marketing partnership with Corus Entertainment” that will capitalize on the firms’ long-standing joint venture in the country.

At launch in Canada, discovery+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple’s iPhone, iPad and other devices, Google devices, including Android phones and tablets, Google TV and others, Microsoft Store on Xbox devices, Roku and Samsung smart TVs.