Disney to Increase Price of ESPN+ Subscription

Disney will increase the price of its ESPN+ subscription from $5.99 to $6.99 a month beginning in August, an ESPN+ spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

With the new price increases, a yearly subscription to ESPN+ will cost $69.99 a year, up from $59.99, next month. The price for the bundle of ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu will remain the same at $13.99 a month, as will UFC pay-per-view matches available on the streaming service.

In April, Disney reported that ESPN+ had 13.8 million subscribers as the streamer continues to win exclusive streaming rights to major sporting events and release original programming with prominent athletes like Abby Wambach, Ronda Rousey and Tom Brady. Earlier this month, ESPN nabbed the exclusive rights to the Wimbledon championship through 2035, with live streaming rights going to ESPN+, which will be the only platform for tennis fans to watch full match replays and live coverage of the qualifying rounds. The streamer will also have exclusive access to 75 games from the National Hockey League for the upcoming season, as well as next season’s PGA Tour Live.

Disney+ currently costs $7.99 a month, while the most basic tier of Hulu costs $5.99. In December, Disney also hiked up the price of Hulu’s Live TV bundle by $10 a month for a total of $65 a month.